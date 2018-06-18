Ballygowan

Today,
High of 18°
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 9°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 17°
Low of 10°
Old mill damaged in 'big wind' set for restoration. Video, 00:01:37Old mill damaged in 'big wind' set for restoration
Three appliances called to Comber minibus fire. Video, 00:00:44Three appliances called to Comber minibus fire
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Man pleads guilty to murder of Pat McCormick
Ireland's 'accordion man' targeted in Comber burglary