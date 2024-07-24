Little Munden

Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 28°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 27°
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 25°
Low of 12°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 23°
Low of 10°
How the mystery of the long lost Abbot was solved
Water voles released in river to fight extinction
‘I lost £40,000 worth of crops in a field fire’
The hidden naval history lost in a fire
Pinewood plans £800m expansion to approved scheme
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
Appeal raises £26,000 for staff of fire-ruined gym
Fifteenth Century abbot due to be reburied
Judge halts Vishal Gohel murder trial
Family heartbreak over parrot noise complaint
Council secures £750k for safer streets project
Crews tackle fire close to London Luton Airport
'As a family we don't live any more, we just exist'
Tips to avoid starting a wildfire in 60 seconds. Video, 00:01:00Tips to avoid starting a wildfire in 60 seconds
Rail strikes affect Greater Anglia services
Body found in reservoir after missing man search
Charles Bronson requests public parole hearing
Trains delayed as blaze hits signalling equipment
Fire services stand down major incidents
Fire service stands down major incident
Plans for £700m film and TV studios approved
Aerial footage shows buildings destroyed by fire. Video, 00:01:10Aerial footage shows buildings destroyed by fire
Couple jailed over £624k social care fraud
Home sought for Milton Keynes concrete sculpture