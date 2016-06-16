Kirkintilloch

Tonight,
Low
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
Inmates sharing single cells at overcrowded jail
New bid to find fugitive wanted over barman murder
How hot is it where you are?
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Fly-tipper who dumped 51 tonnes of tyres is jailed
Illegal puppy seller jailed over dog lover attack
Businessman jailed for £736k Boots gift card scam