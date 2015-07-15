Today,
High of 18°
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 10°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 17°
Inquiry into deaths of three babies in Lanarkshire
Man guilty of rape and bid to murder ex-partner
New space rocket facility opens in Cumbernauld
Council revives 200 empty flats for Ukrainians
Four-year-old boy drowns on holiday in Mauritius
Prison killer accepts he will never be freed
OAP dies and two men badly injured in house fire
Footballer felt club not supportive over racism
How hot is it where you are?
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Fly-tipper who dumped 51 tonnes of tyres is jailed
Jail for baby attacker who tried to blame toddler
GP jailed for sexually abusing 47 patients
Man seriously injured after being hit by bin lorry
Teachers threaten walkout over pupil violence
Rail passengers face Sunday disruption in pay row
Royal Marine Commandos jailed over drugs operation
Rail disruption warning after train derailment
Sex abuse GP accused by four more women
Clyde to leave Broadwood & groundshare at Hamilton
Man in court over deaths of man and woman
GP sexually abused 48 patients over 35 years
Police probe link between deaths of man and woman
Royal Marine Commandos admit £300k drugs operation