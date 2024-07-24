Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 18°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 12°
Photos reveal bygone way of life on peninsula
Police probe death of young osprey found on beach
Why are more men passing driving tests than women?
Teen murderer turned on Logan's mum after arrest
Inquiry calls to stop tragedies like Logan Mwangi
Council to increase private care home funding
Second homes hotspot council eyes empty houses
How hot is it where you are?
Are second home owners selling up in Wales?
OS map spellings of Welsh place names causes anger
Hedd Wyn memorial vandalised for second time
Plaid's Wigley to retire from House of Lords
Road crashes near lake prompt review
Three teens seriously hurt after car hits wall
Claim of lateral flow test shortage in rural areas
Injuries left son unrecognisable to mum, jury told
Rescue effort after man, 69, falls in quarry