North Ockendon

Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 29°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 28°
Low of 15°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 26°
Low of 14°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 24°
Low of 12°
Police concern for student nurse missing for weeks
'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 bravery medal'
Firefighters tackle large haystack fires
Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure. Video, 00:01:11Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure
Transport chiefs want time to consider bailout offer
Romanian man sought by police in lorry deaths case
How did London 2012 change sport in the capital?
London narrowly avoided post-heatwave blackout
Apology after tenant lay dead in flat for years
Stalker ordered to stay away from Claire Foy
Olympic Park legacy: Does the future look golden?
Dead woman lay undiscovered in flat for two years
Major incident declared over London fires
ULEZ expanded zone has had limited impact - report
Two flats destroyed by fire as care home evacuated
Man in court over murder of young woman
'Can we get things in place to avoid hospital?'
Firefighters tackle 400-acre field blaze
Londoners warned of record-breaking temperatures. Video, 00:01:23Londoners warned of record-breaking temperatures
Met Police officers charged with common assault
Soaring London temperatures could break record. Video, 00:01:10Soaring London temperatures could break record
Four UK arrests in lorry people smuggling probe
Developer removed from £1bn Royal Docks project
Shoppers flee Regent Street pavement fire. Video, 00:00:20Shoppers flee Regent Street pavement fire