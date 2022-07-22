Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Police investigate after eight trees poisoned
Quadruple murderer died of natural causes in jail
£6m to hook up energy park to new power supply
Notts hold out for draw against Glamorgan
Richard Burton's overgrown grave restored
Solicitor in court charged with attempted murder
Leach career-best puts Worcs on top against Glam
Barnard & Leach put Worcs on top against Glamorgan
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
One in hospital following crash, roads reopened
Lorry carrying alcohol catches fire on M4
Tribute to retired doctor after alleged assault
Families demand answers into miners' 2011 deaths
Welsh government will appeal energy park power cut
Power costs treble for firms at business park
Green light for energy park power cut appeal
New appeal for missing Robert after 20 years
High Court bid fails to stop energy park power cut
Wheelchair rugby club left with just one player
Man charged with attempted murder over assault
Rugby club threatened by bridge closure
Man, 68, taken to hospital after serious assault