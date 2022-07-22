Tonight,
Low
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
MP faces further Covid rule breach accusation
Celtic Boys' Club founder to face sex abuse trial
Police officer seriously hurt as seven arrested
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Margaret Ferrier court case affected by monkeypox
Driver jailed over gangland machete murder bid
Fly-tipper who dumped 51 tonnes of tyres is jailed
Will my passport arrive before my holiday?
Anger of Covid families over PM's lockdown party
Teacher jailed over sexual relationship with pupil
Driver faces trial after car hit six pedestrians
Man to stand trial over Glasgow flat murder