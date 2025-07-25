Shirebrook

Today,
High of 24°
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 20°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
Low of 12°
One-Day Cup - the alternative to The Hundred
Couple who met at grief support group to marry
Salford City 2-0 Mansfield Town
£1m funding secured towards crime prevention
Train strikes: 'I cycled 33 miles to get to a gig'
Dal inspires Derbyshire to beat Worcestershire
Reservoir levels hit by dry spell
Dal & Aitchison steer Derbys towards win at Worcs
Horrible play-off feeling spurs Stags on - Clough
Dal and Madsen help Derbyshire rescue at Worcester
Skate park plan after council wins grant
Wickets tumble between Worcs and Derbys
Three charged after man seriously injured in attack
Camp stove moorland fire costs £250,000 to tackle
Derbyshire bat through to draw with Notts
McLaughlin signs new two-year Mansfield deal
Guest century aids Derbyshire against Notts
Derbyshire batter Wood returns from doping ban
Health services 'critical' after heatwave
Madsen leads Derbyshire response to Notts run pile
'Callous' man who set fire in family home jailed
Axe, baseball bat and drugs found during raid
Travel disruption continues after heatwave
Homes evacuated as 15 crews tackle forest fire