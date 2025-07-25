Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
MP faces further Covid rule breach accusation
Man accused of killing teen by dangerous driving
Rapist attacked woman hours before her death
Celtic Boys' Club founder to face sex abuse trial
The make-up star who's done with fitting in
Police officer seriously hurt as seven arrested
Man admits starting blaze at historic church
New pledge to 'eradicate' long NHS waiting times
Inmates sharing single cells at overcrowded jail
New bid to find fugitive wanted over barman murder
Pools sign midfielder Niang from Partick Thistle
How hot is it where you are?
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Margaret Ferrier court case affected by monkeypox
Driver jailed over gangland machete murder bid
Fly-tipper who dumped 51 tonnes of tyres is jailed
'How the Queen inspired me to do my best' Video, 00:02:28'How the Queen inspired me to do my best'
Covid linked to heart abnormalities, study finds
Bridge of Spies cold warrior dies
Will my passport arrive before my holiday?
Oil terminal protest ends with 31 activist arrests
Musician struck with lump of concrete in attack
Crowd of 10,000 joins Kiltwalk in Glasgow
Biker killed in crash with lorry named