Today,
High of 25°
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 21°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
Low of 12°
One-Day Cup - the alternative to The Hundred
Pride returns as full-scale event following Covid
'My first Pride is in memory of my brother' Video, 00:01:59'My first Pride is in memory of my brother'
Division Two leaders Notts thump Sussex
Notts in control over Sussex despite Robinson haul
Fire service inspection reveals improvements
Nottinghamshire bowlers put Sussex in trouble
Chief constable confirmed at West Midlands Police
England paceman Stone to leave Bears for Notts
How are police commissioners held to account?
Blidworth wildfire crews leave after three days
Derbyshire bat through to draw with Notts
Man killed 75-year-old amid 'catalogue of carnage'
Council leader 'sorry' for £500k U-turn
Guest century aids Derbyshire against Notts
Madsen leads Derbyshire response to Notts run pile
Travel disruption continues after heatwave
Homes evacuated as 15 crews tackle forest fire
Duckett and Hameed punish Derbyshire
Record high temperature recorded in Derbyshire
People urged to make land art for Tour of Britain
Ban for police boss caught speeding five times
Heatwave brings disruption to schools and rail
Men jailed over Ashley Cole raid and tiara heist