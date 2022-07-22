Today,
High of 25°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 29°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 27°
Low of 15°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 12°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 23°
Low of 11°
Debt-ridden council 'very close' to selling assets
Bankrupt council may need to raise tax by 20%
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
Next phase of Horlicks factory plan approved
MP to stand down at next general election
Next phase of Horlicks factory plan to be decided
Soldier not guilty in stolen ammunition plot
Council boss to leave for top job at new authority
Trains delayed as blaze hits signalling equipment
Fire service stands down major incident
Murder arrest over man missing for seven months
Council refiles 'inadequate' accounts
Giving birth, working in a sewer - how we coped in the heat
Wallis Simpson items sold at auction
Family pays tribute after boy's lake death
Annual swan census on River Thames gets under way
Boy dies after getting into difficulties in lake
'Incredible' to collect MBE says Olympic swimmer
Schools announce closures as temperatures rise
Queen makes surprise visit to open new hospice
Legoland targeted by catalytic converter thieves
Ambulance service downgrades critical incident
Royal keepsakes set to go under the hammer
British ultimate frisbee player eyes world title