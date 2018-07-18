Today,
High of 24°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 27°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 26°
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 22°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 21°
Low of 10°
Residents had no water for 'over a day'
Target of £500,000 hit for girl with rare cancer
We must be robust to drought, says water company
Warning over hospital's emergency care
MP in tears during massacre anniversary debate
Queen's Baton Relay continues journey to Games
Queen's Baton Relay to tour through Leicester
New crisis cafes to open in counties
Bid for hundreds more EV charging points
Fuel thieves drill hole in charity's van
Man arrested after car hits four teens on crossing
'How we brought big Pride to the smallest county'
'Outpouring of love' for girl, 5, with rare cancer
Train journeys disrupted in national rail strike
How hot is it where you are?
Reduced timetable announced for rail strike days
Strawberry super Moon seen across the East Midlands
Family's hopes for US brain tumour treatment trial
County's mosques form new group to work together
An ancient fair only held once every 20 years
Cabbies threaten strike action over price hike
'Life will never be the same'
Family receives abuse over delayed DIY SOS episode
Adrenaline Alley turns 20 after surviving pandemic. Video, 00:00:34Adrenaline Alley turns 20 after surviving pandemic