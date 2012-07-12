Today,
High of 19°
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 9°
Killer driver's phone use must be a warning - police
The horror crash caused by a driver on his phone
The aftermath of a horror crash one year on. Video, 00:03:23The aftermath of a horror crash one year on
Final five compete for building of the year
Health board strives to avoid cancelling surgery
Extreme hospital pressures see surgery cancelled
In pictures: Braw Lads Gathering in Galashiels
Treatment pledge over cancer drugs service switch
Covid outbreaks halt hospital admissions
River Tweed trail lands £3m funding support
Covid case rise sees public health board meeting plan dropped
Talks ongoing over Borders Railway extension
Scots author wins Sir Walter Scott fiction prize
Borders Book Festival returns to traditional home
From the Arctic to flying the flag for Selkirk
Rapist jailed for attacks on teenager churchgoer
Exceptional buildings win top architecture awards
Music venue fears over rail timetable impact
Third leader in six months takes council helm
Giant Sir Walter Scott mural approved for Galashiels
New school project gets the green light
In pictures: Top cyclists hit the streets of Galashiels
Man in court following fatal A72 crash
Borders Book Festival full line-up revealed