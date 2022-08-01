Tonight,
Low
Low of 14°
Monday 1 August,Mon 1st
High of 21°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 19°
Low of 9°
Family records dating back to 1500s go online
Tattersall to take over as Yorkshire captain
Yorkshire sign Kent seamer Milnes
Businesses hit out at cut to car ban hours
Festival back to full audience after Covid limits
Yorkshire captain Patterson to leave club
Delays to nightly hornblowing event spark apology
Harry Gration's widow 'awe-struck' over tributes
Dog alerts rescuers to owner's 200ft fall
Hants beat Yorkshire by seven wickets at Scarborough
Attempts to resurrect Tour de Yorkshire fail
Alps fall death victim named as British teacher
Contactless expansion for homeless scheme proposed
Hampshire face challenging chase at Scarborough
Water returns to Aysgarth Falls after heatwave. Video, 00:00:41Water returns to Aysgarth Falls after heatwave
Fire cuts would put people at risk, warns MP
Man dies after disturbance at jewellers
Permanent knife bin to tackle rise in knife crime
Thompson takes five but Hampshire edge the lead
Gravel and sand quarry plan approved
Bus strike ends after pay offer doubled
Bess & Fraine rescue Tykes after Hants early burst
Village's eggy celebrations ratchet up tension. Video, 00:01:40Village's eggy celebrations ratchet up tension
Public to help decide future of major road route