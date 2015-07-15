Longriggend

Tonight,
Low
Low of 14°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 12°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 16°
Low of 9°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 15°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Inquiry into deaths of three babies in Lanarkshire
Man guilty of rape and bid to murder ex-partner
New space rocket facility opens in Cumbernauld
Four-year-old boy drowns on holiday in Mauritius
Prison killer accepts he will never be freed
OAP dies and two men badly injured in house fire
Footballer felt club not supportive over racism
How hot is it where you are?
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Jail for baby attacker who tried to blame toddler
GP jailed for sexually abusing 47 patients
Man seriously injured after being hit by bin lorry
Rail disruption warning after train derailment
Clyde to leave Broadwood & groundshare at Hamilton
GP sexually abused 48 patients over 35 years
Footballer makes club race discrimination claim
Doctor denies telling patient sex is 'best drug'
Doctor accused of sex offences 'has regret'
Missing mother's family informed of body find
Man killed by next-door neighbour in knife attack