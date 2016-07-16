Tonight,
Low
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Four people escape injury in petrol bomb attacks
'We could have protected him' - Glenn Quinn family. Video, 00:01:59'We could have protected him' - Glenn Quinn family
PSNI knew Glenn Quinn was under threat, says family
Appeal over 'brutal murder' on birthday weekend
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Woman assaulted by masked gang in bedroom
Vigil held to remember Alyson Nelson in Whitehead
'It's a long time since I've seen that kind of grief' Video, 00:00:37'It's a long time since I've seen that kind of grief'
Man remanded on 'domestic abuse' murder charge
Police given extra time to question murder suspect
Whitehead stabbing victim was Alyson Nelson
The teenage boxing champion dreaming big. Video, 00:00:50The teenage boxing champion dreaming big
Man found in reservoir 'suffered barbaric murder'
Two charged over reservoir body find murder
Murder victim found in reservoir named
Spate of attempted burglaries in Crawfordsburn
Calls for clarity on power stations' red diesel