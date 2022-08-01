Today,
High of 24°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 25°
Low of 19°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 20°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Body of woman recovered from waterway
Man accused of murdering girl, 9, appears in court
Roadworks begin at city junction to improve safety
Man charged with girl's stab murder
Gas mains fire leaves 370 homes without supply
Woman seriously injured in hit-and-run
Late Seri goal gives Hull win against Bristol City
Man wanted over girl's stab death
Hull move sixth courtesy of beating Toulouse
Two arrested over suspected stab death of girl, 9
Man jailed for sexually assaulting woman
Girl, 9, dies after suspected stabbing in town
Hospital plan for new £5.3m operating theatres
French and Marshall star as Wigan beat Hull KR
Hull's Smith agrees second loan spell at Grimsby
More than 25 arson attacks in town in recent weeks
Sunflower crop earliest in over a decade - farm
Ceremony to remember Bomber Command men and women
Hull FC prop Sao given three-game ban for striking
Rail plans should be reconsidered - MPs
County water pipeline to tackle lack of rainfall
Rescues spark RNLI warning over sea inflatables
Hull boss Arveladze keen for Greaves to sign deal
'Pride means a community for everybody' Video, 00:01:38'Pride means a community for everybody'