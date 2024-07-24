Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 21°
Low of 14°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
One-Day Cup - the alternative to The Hundred
Derbyshire v Glamorgan (Tues)
Ingram ton inspires Glamorgan win over Wales
Glamorgan's Sisodiya aims for Big Bash League
'Great to be in promotion hunt' - Maynard
Northeast savours 'special' win after unbeaten 410
Glamorgan batter Northeast hits historic 410*
Northeast hits treble for Glamorgan against Leics
Walker enjoys Foxes debut against Glamorgan
Glamorgan sign Kiwi spinner Patel for September
Mulder ton puts Leics on top against Glamorgan
Leicestershire v Glamorgan (Wed)
Notts hold out for draw against Glamorgan
Glamorgan's Byrom helps set large target for Notts
Harris and Hogan put Glam on top against Notts
Glamorgan and Nottinghamshire in even contest
Ingram targets new Glamorgan deal
Hogan gets Brave wildcard call for Hundred
Glamorgan better, but more needed says Maynard
Somerset and Lancashire earn home quarter-finals
Douthwaite blasts Glamorgan to win at Kent
Essex's remarkable hitting sees off Glamorgan
Cliff helicopter rescue for family cut off by tide
Cooke back for Glamorgan in T20 away to Essex