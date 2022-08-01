Today,
High of 23°
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 22°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
Low of 12°
Slave owner picture returns in bid to reframe past
One-Day Cup - the alternative to The Hundred
Ex-Cardiff director loses legal battle with Tan
Derbyshire v Glamorgan (Tues)
South Africa in England & Ireland 2022
Ingram ton inspires Glamorgan win over Wales
'Football geek' Sawyers impresses manager Morison
Sawyers' debut goal sees Cardiff beat Norwich
Plea to avoid travel as strikes halt trains again
Welsh fans turn Birmingham red on marathon day
Don't be alarmed by more snake sightings - council
Figuring out the stats on coronavirus in Wales
I had a simple task when I took over at Cardiff - Morison. Video, 00:02:01I had a simple task when I took over at Cardiff - Morison
Funeral for Bangladesh poisoning probe dad and son
Morison promises 'hugely' different Cardiff style
The Hundred 2022 - meet Welsh Fire
Teen boy's river death won't be the last - family
Tributes to poisoned father and son, 16. Video, 00:01:07Tributes to poisoned father and son, 16
Brit dad and son poisoned in Bangladesh - police
Midfielder Ralls appointed Cardiff skipper
Avoid travel plea as strikes halt trains in Wales
Cardiff goalkeeper Phillips joins Oostende on loan
Five children suspected of vandalising trees
Glamorgan's Sisodiya aims for Big Bash League