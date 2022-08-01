Cargo Fleet

Today,
High of 23°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 22°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 18°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 19°
Water burst delays journeys to Yorkshire coast
Devolution deal worth £540m to be signed
Family records dating back to 1500s go online
Tattersall to take over as Yorkshire captain
Baggies come from behind to draw at Middlesbrough
Girl's hospital drawings chosen for exhibition
Yorkshire sign Kent seamer Milnes
Businesses hit out at cut to car ban hours
Boro accept Premier League offer for Tavernier
Festival back to full audience after Covid limits
Yorkshire captain Patterson to leave club
Delays to nightly hornblowing event spark apology
Harry Gration's widow 'awe-struck' over tributes
Dog alerts rescuers to owner's 200ft fall
Hants beat Yorkshire by seven wickets at Scarborough
Attempts to resurrect Tour de Yorkshire fail
Middlesbrough sign Brentford striker Forss
Alps fall death victim named as British teacher
Contactless expansion for homeless scheme proposed
Hampshire face challenging chase at Scarborough
Water returns to Aysgarth Falls after heatwave. Video, 00:00:41Water returns to Aysgarth Falls after heatwave
Husband and wife separated by Ukraine war reunited
Fire cuts would put people at risk, warns MP
Middlesbrough sign ex-Stoke full-back Smith