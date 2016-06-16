Today,
High of 18°
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 9°
How hot is it where you are?
Cold food key to meeting free school meal pledge?
Fire crews and helicopter tackle forest blaze
Mast taller than Pisa's leaning tower in Welsh field?
'I begged my daughter to live' after car crash. Video, 00:02:31'I begged my daughter to live' after car crash
Teenager's death used as warning to young drivers
Woman fined for pretending to be a doctor