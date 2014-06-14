Today,
High of 19°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 9°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
Eurovision's surprise viral TikTok enters UK chart
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Transforming an old mill into a public parkland. Video, 00:02:01Transforming an old mill into a public parkland
Three police officers injured after van hits car
Armagh City has sunniest March since records began
St Patrick's Day events return after pandemic
Church leaders call for end to 'pointless massacre'