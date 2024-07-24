The Boldons

Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 21°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 18°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 19°
Low of 10°
Two arrested over hit-and-run cyclist death crash
Gyokeres strike gives Coventry point at Sunderland
Cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
Tunnels refurb still hampered by supply issues
Man dies four days after scooter crash on A19
Sunderland loan striker Simms from Everton
Pools sign Sunderland winger Taylor on loan
Killer driver's phone use must be a warning - police
Sunderland sign Portsmouth goalkeeper Bass
The horror crash caused by a driver on his phone
The aftermath of a horror crash one year on. Video, 00:03:23The aftermath of a horror crash one year on
Supported living autism homes plan approved
Ferry to resume evening sailings as crew found
Delight as four rare ducklings hatch. Video, 00:00:40Delight as four rare ducklings hatch
'Airport delay left my autistic son in panic'
Port's sea defences boosted by Norwegian rock
Mariupol steelworks picture sells for twice estimate
Beach clean-ups after crowds leave litter along North East coast
'You get lost in moments of funness at this beach' Video, 00:01:30'You get lost in moments of funness at this beach'
Ukraine steelworks picture auctioned for charity
Fire, ambulance and police station plan approved
Queen's Baton Relay sees early start from lighthouse
Sunderland sign West Ham defender Alese
Calf stuck in the mud saved by firefighters