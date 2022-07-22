St Brides Wentlooge

Today,
High of 23°
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 22°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
Low of 12°
Man's £11m bid to dig up tip for binned Bitcoin
Man steps up bid to find £150m Bitcoin hard drive. Video, 00:03:34Man steps up bid to find £150m Bitcoin hard drive
Man forced to work in meat factory, court hears
Photos reveal bygone way of life on peninsula
Bogle scores on Newport debut to secure point
Figuring out the stats on coronavirus in Wales
Rowberry relishing first full campaign at helm
Three on trial accused of enslaving vulnerable man
Rowberry raises hopes - Newport season preview
Wales women's rugby captain denies punching friend
Newport Marathon and 10K cancelled for 2022
Travel delay warning as record numbers get away
Train firm ordered to improve 'declining' services
Man detained indefinitely for killing his dad
Hottest day as Welsh temperature hits record 37.1C
Disabled rail passenger told to sit by train doors
Investigation as fire tears through block of flats
Ex-Newport defender O'Brien reveals PTSD struggle
'I couldn't remember names or what I did yesterday'
Dad designs interactive prayer mat to help son pray
Extreme heat warning for eastern Wales. Video, 00:01:09Extreme heat warning for eastern Wales
First Welsh satellite almost ready for lift-off
Legend Inzamam leads UK talent hunt
Is this the end for goldfish prizes at funfairs?