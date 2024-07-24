Ravenswood

Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 29°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 28°
Low of 15°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 25°
Low of 14°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 23°
Low of 12°
Detectorist finds ring woman inherited from dad
Ipswich Town 1-1 Bolton Wanderers
Fire crews tackle blaze involving 45 acres of crops
'If the rain doesn't come we're really in trouble'
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
Police called about cannabis factory before fire
Ipswich given £500,000 grant for safer streets
Ndaba signs new three-year Ipswich contract
Town funding will celebrate working class heritage
Leeds left-back Davis joins Ipswich Town
Woman's hunt for family of wartime diary girl
Man breaks back making own way to hospital
How Dylan turned Latitude disaster into triumph
Firefighters to stay overnight at Surrey fire site
'Scary to see and how quickly the fire reignited' Video, 00:00:39'Scary to see and how quickly the fire reignited'
Rail strikes affect Greater Anglia services
Three arrested after bicycle chase and stabbing
Latitude begins with headliner Lewis Capaldi
Lorry stopped over 'world's worst game of Jenga'
UK also broke its land surface temperature record
Man jailed over girl's life-changing head injury
NHS seeks staff to attend emergencies in spare time
Nature reserve goes from fire to flood in hours
'There was nowhere you could go to get shade'