Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
'Shockingly bad' boss jailed for nine years
Murder arrest after man dies on railway line
Boss guilty of trapped worker's machinery death
Boss was sickened by worker's death, trial hears
What does near-wipeout for town's Tories mean?
How hot is it where you are?
Cold food key to meeting free school meal pledge?
Suspected head of organised crime group arrested
Young footballers could face club v friends choice
Woman's horror as dog rolls in human poo at beach
Passenger killed in crash dreamt of IT business
Cheers as transplant patient leaves hospital
Large sand dune grass fire extinguished
Brooklyn, 20, given new heart after proposing. Video, 00:02:40Brooklyn, 20, given new heart after proposing
New heart for man, 20, told there was no hope
Wildlife fears over nature site tidal lagoon bid
Man's body found after Prestatyn bungalow fire