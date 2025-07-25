Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 19°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 20°
Low of 10°
Birdman competition takes place in Ilfracombe. Video, 00:00:27Birdman competition takes place in Ilfracombe
'Human Swan' in first expedition since air crash
GPs in west Devon facing 'relentless' demand
Police to modify sports car to teach young drivers
Unconscious free-diver rescued and taken to hospital
Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers
'Real possibility' of drought being declared
Groups receive £3m to make streets safer
Rail strike disruption in Devon and Cornwall
Police officer in court on attempted rape charge
Police investigate alleged coast path assault
Rugby stadium bars renamed in cultural rebrand
Grants aim to celebrate working class histories
'Physical and verbal abuse' at dementia care home
Triathlete with Down's is world record holder
City night bus trial among new safety measures
Farewell service held for the Bishop of Plymouth
Councillors to have say on crossing changes
Police officer summonsed for attempted rape charge
Leisure centres still recovering post pandemic
Pine martens could return after 150 years
Medieval bridge fix means two weeks of detours
Rarely seen anchor uncovered in harbour
Baby flown home after premature birth in Cyprus