Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 24°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 12°
One-Day Cup - the alternative to The Hundred
High Court overturns Goring Gap homes plan
Chelsea looking at Cucurella as Man City talks end
Murder charges after man dies in hospital
Inspectors find exhausted staff at Sussex hospital
Cucurella hands in transfer request at Brighton
Mum who gave non-prescribed medication sentenced
Worker dies at Gatwick construction site
Armed police react to suspicious package reports
Division Two leaders Notts thump Sussex
Honorary doctorate for ex-footballer Hope Powell
Murder arrests after man dies in hospital
South east MPs call for fair levelling up policy
Rescue group overwhelmed by birds with avian flu
'Wonder plant' project could aid climate fight
Notts in control over Sussex despite Robinson haul
Transport Committee chair criticises rail strikes
Consultation over Gatwick road changes to end
Nottinghamshire bowlers put Sussex in trouble
Sheff Utd sign Brighton forward Khadra
Asylum seeker families spend months in hotel rooms
Man arrested over sexual assaults on beach
Motorway adverts affect 'countryside enjoyment'
Afghan trans woman finds new home in Brighton. Video, 00:00:57Afghan trans woman finds new home in Brighton