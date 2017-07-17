Today,
High of 17°
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 16°
Low of 10°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 14°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 15°
Low of 11°
Nine rescued from boat off County Antrim coast
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Damage to house and car in Ballycastle arson
Carrick-a-Rede staffing issues 'industry wide'