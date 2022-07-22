Cunningburn

Today,
High of 19°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
Motorcyclist dies in Newtownards crash
Air crash victim was 'kind and caring mother'
Victims of Newtownards air crash named locally
Separate investigations after two die in air crash
Building collapses in Newtownards town centre
Video shows smoke cloud where aircraft came down. Video, 00:00:21Video shows smoke cloud where aircraft came down
Two believed to have died in Newtownards air crash
Newtownards crash victim named as Lee Noble
Man dies following crash in Donaghadee
Three appliances called to Comber minibus fire. Video, 00:00:44Three appliances called to Comber minibus fire
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Shots fired at front door of flat in Newtownards
Man seriously injured in Newtownards attack
Man pleads guilty to murder of Pat McCormick
Ireland's 'accordion man' targeted in Comber burglary
Ben Nevis victim was father-to-be from Newtownards