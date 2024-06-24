Today,
High of 20°
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 19°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 18°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 10°
Unconscious rower rescued from ocean boat
Rail route reopens after lorry crashes onto tracks
How hot is it where you are?
Falklands veterans pictured on 40th anniversary
Businesses warned about water scarcity
Man dies in crash with agricultural vehicles
Former footballer died after being hit by car
Man dies after being hit by car on A1