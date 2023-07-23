Today,
High of 26°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 27°
Low of 16°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 25°
Low of 13°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 24°
Low of 11°
Murder charge after woman 'fell from height'
'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 bravery medal'
Durham & Middlesex draw at Chester-le-Street
Minimum 38-year jail term for random knife killer
Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure. Video, 00:01:11Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure
Simpson ton edges Middlesex towards draw at Durham
Transport chiefs want time to consider bailout offer
How did London 2012 change sport in the capital?
Student guilty of knife attacks which left one dead
Jones' 206 puts Durham in control against Middlesex
Saracens sign Scotland winger Evans from Sharks
Mum's outrage after murder trial delayed by strike
Judge halts Vishal Gohel murder trial
London narrowly avoided post-heatwave blackout
Taylor leaves as player-coach at Saracens
Durham start well against Middlesex before rain
Mother guilty of infanticide of baby girl
Man jailed for power tool murder of young woman
Third charge over Nigerian kidney theft plot
Apology after tenant lay dead in flat for years
Sussex lower order salvage draw with Middlesex
Stalker ordered to stay away from Claire Foy
Wealdstone P-P Chesterfield
Saracens sign Scotland forward McMillan