Today,
High of 18°
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 23°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 19°
Low of 10°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Police seek witnesses to fatal fall from bonfire
Council investigation after bonfire death
Man dies in Larne bonfire building accident
Larne joiner granted bail on firearms charges
Sixteen rowers rescued after hitting bad weather
School bus ends up in ditch after Larne collision
NI foster parents win award from prime minister
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Trial begins of woman accused of murdering son
Larne remembers WWI munitions worker a century on
P&O ferry back in service after inspection
P&O ferry faces Larne inspection after power loss
'The ship just came to a complete standstill' Video, 00:01:54'The ship just came to a complete standstill'
P&O resumes full Cairnryan - Larne service
Vigil held to remember Alyson Nelson in Whitehead
'It's a long time since I've seen that kind of grief' Video, 00:00:37'It's a long time since I've seen that kind of grief'
P&O Cairnryan to Larne ferry stopped from sailing
Dover to Calais P&O ferry cleared to sail
Man remanded on 'domestic abuse' murder charge
Inspection found 31 failures on P&O Larne ferry
Police given extra time to question murder suspect
Whitehead stabbing victim was Alyson Nelson
Passengers 'in limbo' amid P&O Ferries confusion