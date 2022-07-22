Today,
High of 18°
Low of 15°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 13°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 17°
Low of 10°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 9°
Police probe into unexplained death at sports club
NHS Lanarkshire returns to 'highest risk level'
Trucker who rammed into house jailed for 10 years
Scotland's Brazilian football pioneer honoured
Man charged with murder bid over Tesco stabbing
'Lorry rage' trucker admits ramming HGV into house
Angry boyfriend crashes lorry into house. Video, 00:00:53Angry boyfriend crashes lorry into house
Second man arrested over bid to lure girl into car
Man arrested over attempt to lure girl into car
How hot is it where you are?
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Bingo chain hands ownership over to employees
Second man in court over burned-out car death
Man in court accused of burned-out car murder
'I see TV static in my vision all the time'
Former MP's trial told of 'gobbledygook' finances
Police speak to Nicola Sturgeon over mask breach
FM reported to police over mask rule breach video
Ex-MSP says she gave Natalie McGarry blank cheques
Ex-MP used loan to pay back organisation, court told
Former minister gives evidence in ex-MP's trial