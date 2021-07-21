Llandygwydd

Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
Pregnant mum's seven-hour wait for AA in heatwave
Heatwave health warning on second hottest day
Boat operator sees some-fin special. Video, 00:00:41Boat operator sees some-fin special
Poacher pays just £1 of £61,000 ordered by court
Fish has its chips and becomes dolphin's dinner
Helicopter sent to pick up tenor to save opera
Pedestrian seriously injured in crash on crossing
Ceremony held for Wales' Falklands War veterans
How hot is it where you are?
Grassroots football frustrated by poor facilities
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Falklands: Soldiers' last days at war
Tribute to 'fiercely intelligent' sea rescue hero
Beach rescue hero was 'one-in-a-billion' Video, 00:01:06Beach rescue hero was 'one-in-a-billion'
Man who drowned saving children a hero - witness
Man drowns after rescuing children from sea
'Danger area' warning for coast during live firing
Anger of fishermen at closure of safety pontoon
Horrors and heroism on the Falklands front line
Covid funding frustration for steam railways