Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 12°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
Families welcome life terms for killer drivers
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Soldier reveals unseen Falklands images
'A year's worth of petrol price rises in six days' Video, 00:01:34'A year's worth of petrol price rises in six days'