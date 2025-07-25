Stapleford

Today,
High of 25°
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 20°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
Low of 12°
One-Day Cup - the alternative to The Hundred
Pride returns as full-scale event following Covid
£1m funding secured towards crime prevention
'My first Pride is in memory of my brother' Video, 00:01:59'My first Pride is in memory of my brother'
Division Two leaders Notts thump Sussex
Notts in control over Sussex despite Robinson haul
Victim of fatal car crash named
Fire service inspection reveals improvements
Reserve bird deaths 'highly likely' to be avian flu
Nottinghamshire bowlers put Sussex in trouble
Tributes paid after county councillor dies
Chief constable confirmed at West Midlands Police
Missing python found in neighbour's garden
Traders warned over underage alcohol sales
England paceman Stone to leave Bears for Notts
How are police commissioners held to account?
Blidworth wildfire crews leave after three days
Derbyshire bat through to draw with Notts
Man killed 75-year-old amid 'catalogue of carnage'
Dog show tribute for handler lost in line of duty
Council leader 'sorry' for £500k U-turn
Guest century aids Derbyshire against Notts
Man dies after falling into canal
Boy, 7, has hair cut by 17 inches for wig charity