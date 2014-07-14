Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 23°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 19°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 9°
Stone to celebrate children's rights landmark
Water company apologises for village shortages
How hot is it where you are?
Fatal crash victim recently became father again
Van driver killed in crash
Cold food key to meeting free school meal pledge?
Walking football helping players' mental health
Dad gets tattoo of daughter's large birthmark. Video, 00:00:32Dad gets tattoo of daughter's large birthmark
Dad gets tattoo of daughter's large birthmark
Village set for new homes despite flood concerns