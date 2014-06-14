Portglenone

Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 22°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 17°
Low of 10°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 11°
Tributes paid to six-year-old boy after crash
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Student was soaking and shoeless when hit by train
Fireworks and sass vow from Irish Eurovision hope
PSNI apologises to family of murdered GAA official
Man hit by train after darts championship - inquest