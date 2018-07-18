Today,
High of 23°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 19°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 18°
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
Low of 12°
Driver injured after car found overturned by lough
Officers injured after vehicle hit during chase
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
Man dies after falling into water in Isle of Man
St Patrick's Day events return after pandemic
In pictures: St Patrick's Day events return