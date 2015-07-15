Moodiesburn

Tonight,
Low
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 21°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 16°
Inquiry into deaths of three babies in Lanarkshire
New space rocket facility opens in Cumbernauld
Council revives 200 empty flats for Ukrainians
Four-year-old boy drowns on holiday in Mauritius
OAP dies and two men badly injured in house fire
How hot is it where you are?
Calf fare: Young bull caught on CCTV at station
Fly-tipper who dumped 51 tonnes of tyres is jailed
Man seriously injured after being hit by bin lorry
Teachers threaten walkout over pupil violence
Rail passengers face Sunday disruption in pay row
Royal Marine Commandos jailed over drugs operation
Rail disruption warning after train derailment
Sex abuse GP accused by four more women
Clyde to leave Broadwood & groundshare at Hamilton
Man in court over deaths of man and woman
Police probe link between deaths of man and woman
Royal Marine Commandos admit £300k drugs operation
Doctor accused of sex offences 'has regret'
Missing mother's family informed of body find