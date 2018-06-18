New Hedges

Tonight,
Low
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 19°
Low of 17°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 20°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Grandmother's eviction by church branded immoral
Sailor's surprise as huge shark joins him on trip
Finny business: Sailor spots 12ft shark in sea. Video, 00:00:38Finny business: Sailor spots 12ft shark in sea
Fears NHS waits could lead to many going blind
Lockdown death prompts show about grief
Rappers vent frustration over seaside second homes
'I've tried everything to sort out my passport'
How hot is it where you are?
Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy. Video, 00:00:52Phone mast can now run off wind and solar energy
Queen's jubilee beacons lit across Wales
School field hospitality plan scrapped amid outcry
Investigators cannot explain fatal bus crash
Tourism tax will turn people away, businesses say
Wales-made: The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy
Four Welsh resorts named among Britain's best
Tourism positive but numbers could be down on 2021