Tonight,
Low
Low of 16°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 19°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 16°
Low of 8°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 17°
Speed limit to be lowered to 20mph in Wales
Inspection after recycling centre fire
How hot is it where you are?
Cold food key to meeting free school meal pledge?
Man, 27, dies after spraining ankle walking dog
Queen's jubilee beacons lit across Wales
Dad and 13-year-old daughter killed in car crash
Two people die and three critical after crash
Disabled man injured fending off puppy thieves
Nurses and teachers angry at MP's drink comments
Actor Sir Jonathan Pryce receives knighthood. Video, 00:01:09Actor Sir Jonathan Pryce receives knighthood
Drakeford urges visa-free entry for Ukrainians