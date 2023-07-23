Bethnal Green

Today,
High of 26°
Low of 18°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 27°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 28°
Low of 17°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 14°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 24°
Low of 12°
'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 bravery medal'
Arsenal agree loan deal for Tavares with Marseille
Hospitals' systems hit by 'ludicrous' heatwave
Olympic village: From athletes' digs to shiny town
Patient offered wrong drugs amid hospital IT chaos
Grandfather killer jailed in first TV sentencing
First ever televised court sentencing takes place. Video, 00:00:50First ever televised court sentencing takes place
Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure. Video, 00:01:11Tears in the studio as Feltz announces radio departure
Transport chiefs want time to consider bailout offer
How did London 2012 change sport in the capital?
Growing up in the shadow of London's Olympic Park. Video, 00:01:36Growing up in the shadow of London's Olympic Park
Student guilty of knife attacks which left one dead
In pictures: London 2012 remembered 10 years on
London narrowly avoided post-heatwave blackout
E-scooter rider dies after hit-and-run crash
Apology after tenant lay dead in flat for years
Arsenal sign versatile Zinchenko from Man City
Stalker ordered to stay away from Claire Foy
Tube cooling system trial for deepest lines begins
Olympic Park legacy: Does the future look golden?
Archie's family say wishes not given proper weight
Dead woman lay undiscovered in flat for two years
Residents 'betrayed' over Olympics housing pledge
Major incident declared over London fires