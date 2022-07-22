Biddlesden

Today,
High of 24°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 26°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 21°
Low of 10°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 9°
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
Woman races Ferrari as 100th birthday approaches. Video, 00:00:57Woman races Ferrari as 100th birthday approaches
Lost Lioness 'playing every tackle' in Euro 2022
Police find drugs and 170 cannabis plants in house
Trains delayed as blaze hits signalling equipment
Fire service stands down major incident
Man falling from moving car sparks police inquiry
Princess Anne officially opens heritage farm site
Giving birth, working in a sewer - how we coped in the heat
Man hit on M1 after car breaks down dies
Singer 'over the moon' to be picked for festival
Village mural to celebrate Queen's Jubilee
Ambulance service downgrades critical incident
Canal volunteers feel 'privileged' to care
Ambulance service declares critical incident
Images show new design for HS2 ventilation shaft
Hospital trusts bring back masks amid Covid surge
Six charged after Grand Prix track invasion
What is halo and how is it saving F1 drivers' lives?
Seven arrested after Grand Prix track invasion
Sir Frank Williams mural completed at Grand Prix
'We're better than that' - Hamilton on Verstappen boos
Two men in hospital after fight at Silverstone
Drone footage captures progress on East-West Rail. Video, 00:01:17Drone footage captures progress on East-West Rail