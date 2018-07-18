Today,
High of 23°
Low of 15°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 18°
Low of 11°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
Low of 12°
Man released on bail after train conductor assault
Man arrested after train conductor assaulted
Man charged following serious assault in Glenavy
Man seriously injured after 'bladed weapon' attack
Lisburn-based tech firm creates 80 new jobs
'Kate Bush came in and ordered a Lambeg drum' Video, 00:01:11'Kate Bush came in and ordered a Lambeg drum'
Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills. Video, 00:01:54Camera captures curlew chicks on Antrim hills
Man suffers serious head injuries in hammer attack
BBC will not resume live Twelfth coverage
'It's terrific to be back' - Balmoral buzz returns. Video, 00:02:26'It's terrific to be back' - Balmoral buzz returns
Balmoral Show returns to May slot after pandemic
Man jailed for 18 years over Paul Smyth murder
Officer 'justified' in shooting man after car chase
Fire in Dunmurry industrial estate was accidental
Many court custody cells 'not fit for purpose'