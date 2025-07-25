Mount Vernon

Tonight,
Low
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 20°
Low of 14°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 17°
Low of 10°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
Low of 9°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Low of 11°
Celtic 'all-time great' Hughes dies aged 79
Eleven accused of child sex ring and 'witchcraft'
Forty million-year-old croc goes under the hammer
Union rejects unofficial strike action claims
Police probe into unexplained death at sports club
Witness protection threw my life into turmoil
Former Rangers owner to sue over wrongful arrest
Bankier to stand down as Celtic chairman
Bar reopens after safety concerns resolved
Celtic 'have got to be better' - Postecoglou
Scots creator reveals secrets of Games' metal bull
The life and work of artist Steven Campbell. Video, 00:04:11The life and work of artist Steven Campbell
I never enjoyed taking drugs - it was self harm
Edinburgh & Glasgow learn opening URC opponents
NHS Lanarkshire returns to 'highest risk level'
Trucker who rammed into house jailed for 10 years
Protesters ejected from Glasgow Central rail station. Video, 00:00:14Protesters ejected from Glasgow Central rail station
Could a Scottish city host Eurovision 2023?
MP faces further Covid rule breach accusation
Man accused of killing teen by dangerous driving
Bucks Fizz star backs Cardiff to host Eurovision
Subway workers strike on four Rangers match days
Rapist attacked woman hours before her death
Police allegedly attacked by fans in mass brawl