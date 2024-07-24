Today,
High of 19°
Low of 16°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 17°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
Saturday 6 August,Sat 6th
High of 18°
Low of 12°
Police probe death of young osprey found on beach
Why are more men passing driving tests than women?
Sheep rescued after 10 days stuck in mine shaft
Council to increase private care home funding
How hot is it where you are?
OS map spellings of Welsh place names causes anger
Hedd Wyn memorial vandalised for second time
Plaid's Wigley to retire from House of Lords
Road crashes near lake prompt review
Stars' tributes to Hinterland actor Dyfrig Evans
Thirteen-year-old arrested after assaulting PC