Today,
High of 24°
Low of 17°
Tuesday 2 August,Tue 2nd
High of 27°
Low of 18°
Wednesday 3 August,Wed 3rd
High of 26°
Low of 13°
Thursday 4 August,Thu 4th
High of 23°
Low of 11°
Friday 5 August,Fri 5th
High of 22°
Low of 9°
'Lost Lionesses' hail Euros history-makers
Residents to have say on £689k safer estate plans
Ancient monastery celebrates 600th anniversary
Water company rules out hosepipe ban in the East
How to help wildlife in your garden this summer. Video, 00:01:03How to help wildlife in your garden this summer
Charity shop reunites happy couple with 1965 photo
Fire crews tackle roofing company blaze
Police find drugs and 170 cannabis plants in house
Tips to stay safe swimming in open water. Video, 00:01:26Tips to stay safe swimming in open water
Villagers have say on long-awaited bypass scheme
Trains delayed as blaze hits signalling equipment
Man falling from moving car sparks police inquiry
Princess Anne officially opens heritage farm site
Man hit on M1 after car breaks down dies
Later kick-off due to extreme weather
We must be robust to drought, says water company
Singer 'over the moon' to be picked for festival
Robot grocery delivery service to expand in county
Village mural to celebrate Queen's Jubilee
Canal volunteers feel 'privileged' to care
The artist who paints drum heads for music stars. Video, 00:02:00The artist who paints drum heads for music stars
RSPCA rehoming centre gets three-month extension
Woman's nature reserve death not suspicious
County's chief constable to retire from role